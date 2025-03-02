BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
George Soros and Victimzation of the Jews
Bright345
Bright345
70 views • 2 months ago

These are pictures of what happened to his friends and neighbours. And watched lot's of people shipped off to the death camps. I was fourteen year old, and that's when my character was made. It's a very personal experience of evil. You went with this protector and swore that you were his personal was adopted God son. He helped in the confiscation of personal of the Jews.

No, it wasn't difficult at all. Actually, if in a funny way somebody else would be taking these things any way.

I was a spectator. The property taken way, so I had no role in it. So,  I had no sense of guilt. Are you religious? No. Do you believe in God? No.

Soro's believes God, was created by man, not the other way around. That's may be smoothed, over with the problems of the world.

Keywords
jewsgeorge sorosvictimzation
