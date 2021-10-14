One Voice to Triumph! Persistence Right Hooks, Knock Out Blows Prize Fighter 2

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There are 2 groups in this country. People have to choose a side. You notice all the criminals are setting all the criminals out of jail, freeing criminals flooding the country with criminals. And putting innocent people in jail on trump up charges. It is clear to see who are the criminals. What are those other people? Be A Hard Headed Activist. Continue in well doing don't lose heart and you will reap the rewards. Lost your job? Looks like you have been hired! Recruited into God's Army. You have just been hired by God. Go to work even if you have to walk. Don't stop! It is Harvest Season.
They should be preaching the gospel to the criminals. Stop sinning, you broke the laws of God, turn to God, etc. That's America. It is every States Constitution and the US Constitution. People need to dust off the Bible that is the law! We are done with criminals and compromiser with criminals. Men draw their rightful power and authority from God. There is no other power or authority on earth. Men must need before Almighty God's sovereign power of God's Holy Spirit's power.
Persistence to Triumph! 2 Groups In This Country, State Goal, Winning "Narrative"
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