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A Kiev man volunteers to defend European Values and Democracy.
Adding, what was 'Breaking', last night:
BREAKING: China ships first 15,000 tons of rice to Cuba as Trump escalates the blockade.
Cuba received the first installment of an expected 60,000-ton rice donation from China on Saturday. President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed the shipment's arrival in Havana and expressed "deep gratitude" to Beijing.