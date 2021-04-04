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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0687 - Kelsey S Tennant - Epperson is sentenced to life w/o parole
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2 views • April 04, 2021
Kelsey came home early from work to find Epperson burglarizing her apartment. He beat and strangled her. As she lay dying, he went back to stealing her belongings, pausing only when Kelsey’s boyfriend Riley came to check on her. Epperson attacked Riley and tried to shoot him, but missed, then fled the apartment. He was caught by police in another apartment later that evening.
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