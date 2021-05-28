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Dry Saute (How and Why to Cook With No Oil)
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362 views • May 28, 2021
The research got our attention initially regarding potential health benefits, and now we've been cooking without oil for a while without the challenges we expected + a few perks we didn't expect. Today we're cooking garlic cloves and then onion and talking about how and why we dry saute or cook without oil.
Here's the link to the post on the website for more information: https://elainewatkins.com/dry-saute/
Be sure to subscribe here + check out my website at www.elainewatkins.com
Here's the link to the post on the website for more information: https://elainewatkins.com/dry-saute/
Be sure to subscribe here + check out my website at www.elainewatkins.com
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