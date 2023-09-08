Create New Account
The Moment of Today's Arrival in Krivoy Rog at a Ukrainian Police Building
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
💥🇺🇦The moment of today's arrival in Krivoy Rog.

Rocket attack in Krivoy Rog hit the police building, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

So far 1 person was killed and 72 were wounded according to UkroReich officials.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

