Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOCKING Info From Vax Analysis: "Toxic substances were found in ALL samples of COVID-19 vaccines"
382 views
channel image
Truth or Consequences
Published 2 months ago |

BREAKING research proves the COVID-19 injections are deadly, toxic, and full of nanoparticles!

Dr. Sabine Stabel joins the show to expose the dangerous details of the vaccine. She states AI can detect the difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed blood, and that the nanoparticles within the jabs are deadly!

Keywords
vaccinesfdacdcnwodepopulationwefcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket