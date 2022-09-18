SHOCKING Info From Vax Analysis: "Toxic substances were found in ALL samples of COVID-19 vaccines"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING research proves the COVID-19 injections are deadly, toxic, and full of nanoparticles!
Dr. Sabine Stabel joins the show to expose the dangerous details of the vaccine. She states AI can detect the difference between vaxxed and unvaxxed blood, and that the nanoparticles within the jabs are deadly!