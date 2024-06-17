The Rock Almighty. The Plans Of God. The Ultimate Red Pill

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





The Bible makes is very clear that his plans for your life are bigger than you and I can imagine. Could this be the best way to live a fulfilled life?





Discovering God’s Path





The Lord wants to show you His will—do you want to know what it is?

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Psalms 25:4-5

Perhaps you have wondered, Does God have a specific plan for my life? And if He does, is it possible to know what the plan is? These are questions many Christians have grappled with at some point. And there’s good news—the answer to both is a resounding yes! God has a plan for each believer’s life. Moreover, He wants us to know and walk the path He has for us.

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit:

Impellitteri - "Hypocrisy"

Put Impellitteri on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3oGGIlM

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4cjc8EI

Frontiers Music srl

@frontiersmusicsrl

https://www.youtube.com/@frontiersmusicsrl





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224