The Rock Almighty. The Plans Of God. The Ultimate Red Pill
27 views • 10 months ago

The Bible makes is very clear that his plans for your life are bigger than you and I can imagine. Could this be the best way to live a fulfilled life?


Discovering God’s Path


The Lord wants to show you His will—do you want to know what it is?

Psalms 25:4-5

Perhaps you have wondered, Does God have a specific plan for my life? And if He does, is it possible to know what the plan is? These are questions many Christians have grappled with at some point. And there’s good news—the answer to both is a resounding yes! God has a plan for each believer’s life. Moreover, He wants us to know and walk the path He has for us.

