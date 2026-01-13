1/13/26 TRUMP BATTLES UK's WAR PLAN RED/Corsica Assassination/FRAUD War/SOROS

1/13/26 President Trump will deliver full War vs UK/EU/Royals/WEF next week in Davos as he executes financial devastation on Int'l corporate banks, Bankster $ Laundering & sanctuary cities funded by Soros & NGO's. War Plan Red, UK doctrine to use Canada as the Dominion backstop to prevent US hemispheric control, is behind the war for Greenland and preventing WW3 w Russia, which the EU has planned for the last 80 years. Also, We honor the life of Scott Adams, who died today at age 68, a true MAGA warrior. May he rest in Everlasting peace! Pray & take Action with Vim & Vigor, America! WE ARE FREE!





Scott Adams dies at 68, took the shot, couldn't beat the turbo cancer:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-legendary-cartoonist-maga-thought-leader-scott-adams/





Clintons Refuse †o Testify before House Oversight Committee: Comer threatens contempt charges

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-bill-hillary-clinton-refuse-testify-front-house/





Corsica Independence Movement & assassination of Separatist leader, Alain Orsani:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/after-having-france-run-africa-under-his-watch/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/corsican-separatist-leader-killed-sniper-shot-during-his/





Promethean Action: Trump Dismantles WAR PLAN RED of UK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n84D02vpB2c





USAID's National Endowment for Democracy, $350M funded in 2026! IRAN's revolution funding:

https://thegrayzone.com/2026/01/12/western-media-riots-iran-govt-regime-change/





Support Ireland! Eddie Hobbs launching media platform needs you!

https://eddiehobbs.com/





