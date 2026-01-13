BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1/13/26 TRUMP BATTLES UK's WAR PLAN RED/Corsica Assassination/FRAUD War/SOROS
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
44 views • 1 day ago

1/13/26 President Trump will deliver full War vs UK/EU/Royals/WEF next week in Davos as he executes financial devastation on Int'l corporate banks, Bankster $ Laundering & sanctuary cities funded by Soros & NGO's. War Plan Red, UK doctrine to use Canada as the Dominion backstop to prevent US hemispheric control, is behind the war for Greenland and preventing WW3 w Russia, which the EU has planned for the last 80 years. Also, We honor the life of Scott Adams, who died today at age 68, a true MAGA warrior. May he rest in Everlasting peace! Pray & take Action with Vim & Vigor, America! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Scott Adams dies at 68, took the shot, couldn't beat the turbo cancer:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-legendary-cartoonist-maga-thought-leader-scott-adams/


Clintons Refuse †o Testify before House Oversight Committee: Comer threatens contempt charges

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-bill-hillary-clinton-refuse-testify-front-house/


Corsica Independence Movement & assassination of Separatist leader, Alain Orsani:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/after-having-france-run-africa-under-his-watch/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/corsican-separatist-leader-killed-sniper-shot-during-his/


Promethean Action: Trump Dismantles WAR PLAN RED of UK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n84D02vpB2c


USAID's National Endowment for Democracy, $350M funded in 2026! IRAN's revolution funding:

https://thegrayzone.com/2026/01/12/western-media-riots-iran-govt-regime-change/


Support Ireland! Eddie Hobbs launching media platform needs you!

https://eddiehobbs.com/


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
