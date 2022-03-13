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Deputy Commander of the AZOV regiment recorded a Defeatist Appeal about the Plight of the Nazis in Mariupol - Description 031222
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374 views • March 13, 2022
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The deputy commander of the Azov regiment recorded a defeatist appeal about the plight of the Nazis in Mariupol:
"Despite all the defensive actions and counterattacks, the enemy horde continues to advance. Heavy battles are being fought ..." - said the leader of the neo-Nazis. He also called on the country's military-political leadership to "hit the enemy's grouping and unblock Mariupol." This is the Nazi "strategist" asking Kyiv, whose troops throughout the country are struggling to defend themselves.
Security forces and neo-Nazis in Mariupol are doomed. Only surrender can save them from death.
The deputy commander of the Azov regiment recorded a defeatist appeal about the plight of the Nazis in Mariupol:
"Despite all the defensive actions and counterattacks, the enemy horde continues to advance. Heavy battles are being fought ..." - said the leader of the neo-Nazis. He also called on the country's military-political leadership to "hit the enemy's grouping and unblock Mariupol." This is the Nazi "strategist" asking Kyiv, whose troops throughout the country are struggling to defend themselves.
Security forces and neo-Nazis in Mariupol are doomed. Only surrender can save them from death.
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