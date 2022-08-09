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The Returning of the King and the Rapture
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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14 views • August 09, 2022

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

29 “Immediately after the distress of those days

“ ‘the sun will be darkened,

and the moon will not give its light;

the stars will fall from the sky,

and the heavenly bodies will be shaken.’b h

30 “Then will appear the sign of the Son of Man in heaven. And then all the peoples of the earthc will mourni when they see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven,j with power and great glory.d 31 And he will send his angelsk with a loud trumpet call,l and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of the heavens to the other.

Matthew 24:29-31

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truthreturnjesus and his kingdomrapture is the same with the second coming
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