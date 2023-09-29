Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3175b - Trump Has Preparing His Entire Life For This Battle, Did Trump Just Admit He Is The CIC?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2139 Subscribers
Shop now
126 views
Published 15 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3175b - Sept. 28, 2023

Trump Has Preparing His Entire Life For This Battle, Did Trump Just Admit He Is The CIC?


The patriots are in control, they are bring the people down a path that they need to see to make the final battle decision. Trump says he has been preparing his entire life for this battle.

The military approached him to run and they have been protecting him. Trump during the rally in Michigan admits that he is in his 2nd term. Trump is the CIC and the President of the US. The plan was not traditional, the election was not traditional, this is not another 4 year election.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶

http://www.airblastpro.com

Click Now and Get Up to 66% OFF ^^^


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket