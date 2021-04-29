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Can Covid-19 Vaccines Change your DNA? | Research from 2002 tells a Worrisome Tale
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261 views • April 29, 2021
The CDC maintains that Covid-19 vaccines cannot change your DNA. But is this the whole story? Are they telling you the truth? Let's see what some research from 2002 say....
Source: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.12.422516v1
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Source: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.12.422516v1
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Subscribe to: KeyabTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
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Please like, share subscribe and click the notification bell. I am hoping to get 1000 subscribers. Thanks
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