12/18/2022 Investigative Journalists Heather Mullins and Joshua Hilipp: People Need To Keep Speaking Out and Fighting To Let More People Know the Truths, That’s the End of the CCP. Heather Said

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Investigative journalists Heather Mullins and Joshua Hilipp: Joshua said what the CCP fear the most is people standing up to it as people speaking out against it. The reason why they censor everything is because they fear the truth will come out. Once the Chinese people wake up and realize their big fat lie,that’s the end of the CCP. Heather said we got to live our lives with integrity, and we got to stand up for our values. We have to take the risks to defend our country and our family.



