Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12/18/2022 Investigative Journalists Heather Mullins and Joshua Hilipp: People Need To Keep Speaking Out and Fighting To Let More People Know the Truths, That’s the End of the CCP. Heather Said
28 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/607735

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Investigative journalists Heather Mullins and Joshua Hilipp: Joshua said what the CCP fear the most is people standing up to it as people speaking out against it. The reason why they censor everything is because they fear the truth will come out. Once the Chinese people wake up and realize their big fat lie,that’s the end of the CCP. Heather said we got to live our lives with integrity, and we got to stand up for our values. We have to take the risks to defend our country and our family.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket