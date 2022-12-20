Mike Herbster: The World Needs To Understand the CCP To End Those Tragedies

https://gnews.org/articles/606008
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Mike Herbster, the evangelist and director of Southland christian camp in Ringgold Louisiana, thinks that helping the world to understand the true evil of CCP is the key to end those tragedies created by them
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.