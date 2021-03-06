Megacity Urban Development Will Create A World of Unimaginable Chaos, Impossible To Manage and Protect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
World is pushing the populations of the world into mega urban cities, with little to no ability to supply the very basest of needs, including sanitation, food supplies, protection, work and transportation. This is projected to be the cause of uncontrollable crime and terrorism, that will utterly destroy the human race for centuries.