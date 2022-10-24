Create New Account
Canada + Trudeau Ban Hand Guns, Eroding Right to Self-Defense-- HELLO Authoritarians!
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago

Justin Trudeau and Canada, are slowly eroding the nation's civil rights, having just banned hand-guns after two years ago Banning assault weapons. Throughout history, government that took away your right to self-defense having footed great harm upon their citizens, from the third Reich, To Maoist China, to Pol Pot and Cambodia.This is why America has a second amendment, so that we don't get under the thumb of these authoritarian regimes.

#canada #trudeau #gunrights #2ndamendment


