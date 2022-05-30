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How Light Exposure Affects Your Circadian System #shorts
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113 views • May 30, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/QcdkpCUMgFw
Do you struggle to sleep, even at the end of a long day?
Here’s how you can improve your sleep cycle, according to Professor of Circadian Neuroscience and the Head of Department of Ophthalmology Russell Foster!
Russell explains that the level of light exposure you get can actually HAS an impact on your Circadian System. According to Russell, people must lower the light levels in our environment gradually when we want to rest in order to achieve better sleep. 😴
Do you keep your lights down low at night? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/QcdkpCUMgFw
Do you struggle to sleep, even at the end of a long day?
Here’s how you can improve your sleep cycle, according to Professor of Circadian Neuroscience and the Head of Department of Ophthalmology Russell Foster!
Russell explains that the level of light exposure you get can actually HAS an impact on your Circadian System. According to Russell, people must lower the light levels in our environment gradually when we want to rest in order to achieve better sleep. 😴
Do you keep your lights down low at night? Let us know in the comments.
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