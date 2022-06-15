Church & State? Moral Revival For The Poor?

Well, the spiritual deception seems to have no end in sight! However, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this Rotten to the Core episode to pull back the mask to show you what is underneath this new Poor People's & Low-Wage Workers Assembly scheduled for later this month in, of all places, Washington, DC.

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