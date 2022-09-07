Six Hero Stories: Man Under Arrest Saves Cop's Life

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3:27 Cop Chokes on Gum! Black Man Saves Police Officer Life! 13Feb21
1:33 Inmates save baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills 18Feb19
2:16 Man Who Dove Off Bridge to Save Baby 7May21
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2:19 Good samaritan helps officer in trouble 4Feb22
3:15 Jiu Jitsu Student Saves a Cop! 29Aug21
6 clips, 13:50.