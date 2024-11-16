BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Night of Terror Settlers Attack a House in Jenin
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
13 views • 5 months ago

Herds of settlers stormed the house of citizen Ayser Hamamra from the town of Jaba’, south of Jenin. They broke the doors and belongings of the house, burned the car, and assaulted his brothers by beating them with sticks and stones. They threatened to kill them if they did not leave the house, noting that the house is located on the top of the southern mountain range of the town, which is a very rugged and remote area.

Interviews: Mohammed Azem / Mayor of Sebastia

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 12/11/2024

