𝕏 deleted me, then charged me 4230SEK($460) & now the censorship platform looks like this for me

This was my Premium+ account: https://x.com/OfficialElftown that got deleted due to unspecified comments broke unspecified rules. The comments were likely critical of Israel. So this is what Elon Musk is trying to sell you: HE CENSORS YOU AND THEN TAKES YOUR MONEY.





There is no way for me to contact Twitter International ULC or xAI unless i go to Ireland or make everyone on 𝕏 talk about me.





I demand my money back, my account restored and a big compensation for wrongly labeling me as a rule-breaker. If not, 𝕏 must be banned from EU as the scam it is.





More here: https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/x-deleted-me-then-charged-me-4230-sek



