The number of foreign mercenaries from the ranks of the Ukrainian army captured or killed on the battlefields has increased recently. Some of these cases become public, but most remain outside the scope of media reports. However, the number of sad stories of foreigners that have been revealed in recent weeks confirms their growing involvement in battles in different directions.

One of the most popular directions of deployment of foreign mercenaries is the Kherson region, where the Kiev military attempted another counter offensive and does not stop sending reinforcements across the Dnieper River to save control of at least some small stronghold on the eastern bank.

One of the recent victims of Kiev’s audacious military tactics was a Polish mercenary, who was wounded and captured by Russian servicemen near the village of Krynki. The capture of a Pole militant was announced by the governor of the Kherson region and confirmed by footage from the front.

The Pole was wounded and abandoned on the battlefield after other militants from his group escaped. He was found by Russian servicemen, who provided him with the first aid and evacuated to safe rear areas:

“Are you a Pole? How did you get here?” Russian fighters asked their POW.

This is not the first foreigner seen in the Kherson region, but one of the luckiest, since he survived in the battles.

According to unconfirmed reports, former soldiers of the British SAS special forces are taking part in hostilities in Kherson as part of the International Legion.

The Kherson region is currently one of the most important directions, the only where the Ukrainian military still attempts some offensive operations, looking for victories.

