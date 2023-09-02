Ocean Beach Front Land for Sale in Africa

Varetra Agency, an American base Company.

We help locals and Diasporans with: Vacation, Relocation & Travel. if you are looking for land, or you want to build on your land or you need property management. We can help with all of that.

If you are looking for competent, mature, responsible and reliable workers such as:

House help

Nanny/Babysitter

Driver/ car rental

Chef/Cook

Pet sitter

our workers are trained professionals by American standards.

Call or text us.

Add me on Whatsapp

Dagnet Worjloh

+231-77-863-1855

[email protected]