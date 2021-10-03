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Call to Arms
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111 views • October 03, 2021
With the tyrannical government looming over us trying to usurp our God given rights by forcing us to take a poison that kills, now is the time to rise and stand against their illegitimate claim of power over us. Now is not the time to slumber or the enemy will completely come in and bind us in chains and take away our freedoms. We must find a way to come together against their unlawful practices and use the Constitution to practice our freedom by eradicating the evil within. Please share this video far and wide.
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