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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Cheating The Virtuous.
Proverbs 18:5 (NIV).
5 It is not good to be partial to the wicked
and so deprive the innocent of justice.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Siding with the Wicked denies due process for the virtuous.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc68v8t8
#not #good #partial #wicked #deprive #innocent #justice