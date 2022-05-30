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How Many More Drug Induced Shootings Until Lawmakers Wake Up?
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72 views • May 30, 2022
The fact is psychiatric drugs are documented by 27 international drug regulatory agency warnings and 16 published medical studies to cause side effects including mania, hostility, violence and even homicidal ideation. And while not everyone taking the drug will experience these particular side effects, what the warnings prove is that a percentage of the population will.
Furthermore according to the FDA’s MedWatch reporting system for drug side effects, over a 10-year period, the FDA received 1,531 cases of homicidal ideation/homicide attributed to psychiatric drugs, 40% of which were reported by medical professionals. The FDA admits that only 1-10% of drug side effects are ever reported to MedWatch, so taking a medium range of 5%, the number could easily be 30,620 cases of homicidal ideation/homicide attributed to psychiatric drugs.
https://www.cchrint.org/2022/05/23/mental-health-month-spotlights-failures-more-acts-of-senseless-violence/
https://www.cchrint.org/2018/03/22/mental-health-watchdog-releases-new-report-on-link-between-psychotropic-drugs-schoolmass-shootings/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/10/10/another-mass-shooting-another-psychiatric-drug/
Furthermore according to the FDA’s MedWatch reporting system for drug side effects, over a 10-year period, the FDA received 1,531 cases of homicidal ideation/homicide attributed to psychiatric drugs, 40% of which were reported by medical professionals. The FDA admits that only 1-10% of drug side effects are ever reported to MedWatch, so taking a medium range of 5%, the number could easily be 30,620 cases of homicidal ideation/homicide attributed to psychiatric drugs.
https://www.cchrint.org/2022/05/23/mental-health-month-spotlights-failures-more-acts-of-senseless-violence/
https://www.cchrint.org/2018/03/22/mental-health-watchdog-releases-new-report-on-link-between-psychotropic-drugs-schoolmass-shootings/
https://www.cchrint.org/2017/10/10/another-mass-shooting-another-psychiatric-drug/
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