Shamanism in the 5th Dimension w/Tonya Dee - Merkaba Chakras Podcast #2

Today, I interview Holistic Medium, Tonya Dee. Now, before there was any online intuition or guidelines, Tonya Dee was already working with the energetic highway, spirit space, and energy work communicating to the spirit world. Like many of us in the spirituality space, Tonya did not resonate with many religions but maintained an inner connection to source in all sentient beings. So she got off her fear of being labeled, “One of those” and “Climbed into her skin and off of the roof.” Tonya never had aspirations of climbing the corporate ladder or college, but she knew she wanted to help heal people using her connection to the source. As a Holistic Medium, Tonya receives messages from other plains of existence and dimensions about her clients. In ancient times, Tonya’s skills would be recognized as “Shamanism”, but today, it’s connecting to the source within, and we all have that connection whether we tap into it or not.



For more on Tonya Dee's work: tonyadee.tv



For more information about Merkaba Chakras: merkabachakras.com



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