The Hidden Agenda of Race Politics in New Zealand

ACT New Zealand leader David Seymour says Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party believe there should be “identity tests” before someone can do a job.





Last week in New Zealand’s parliament, Labour Minister Kelvin Davis accused Maori ACT MP Karen Chhour of seeing the world through a “vanilla lens”.





This is not the first such taunt from the Labour Party.





In May, Labour Minister Willie Jackson called ACT leader David Seymour a “useless Maori”.





Mr Seymour said he was “very proud of his heritage”.





“I happen to think I’m a very useful Maori.”