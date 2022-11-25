Create New Account
The Hidden Agenda of Race Politics in New Zealand
ACT New Zealand leader David Seymour says Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party believe there should be “identity tests” before someone can do a job.


Last week in New Zealand’s parliament, Labour Minister Kelvin Davis accused Maori ACT MP Karen Chhour of seeing the world through a “vanilla lens”.


This is not the first such taunt from the Labour Party.


In May, Labour Minister Willie Jackson called ACT leader David Seymour a “useless Maori”.


Mr Seymour said he was “very proud of his heritage”.


“I happen to think I’m a very useful Maori.”

