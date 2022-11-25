The Hidden Agenda of Race Politics in New Zealand

ACT New Zealand leader David Seymour says Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party believe there should be “identity tests” before someone can do a job.
Last week in New Zealand’s parliament, Labour Minister Kelvin Davis accused Maori ACT MP Karen Chhour of seeing the world through a “vanilla lens”.
This is not the first such taunt from the Labour Party.
In May, Labour Minister Willie Jackson called ACT leader David Seymour a “useless Maori”.
Mr Seymour said he was “very proud of his heritage”.
“I happen to think I’m a very useful Maori.”
