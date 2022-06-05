THE END IS NEAR FOR THE BIDEN NAZI LOVING ADMINISTRATION - COME ON MAN!

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W-H-O- BLOCKED BY MOST OF THE WORLD NATIONS - GOD WILL BLESS THEM ALL - AND LOOK TO AFRICA - https://www.brighteon.com/f29075f2-32ea-4f4a-a7e7-11a8f8058397
GOVERNED RON DEATH SANTIS SAYS JUST TAKE THE JAB! - HYPOCRITE AND PARASITE - https://www.brighteon.com/12204c18-75a1-4c0a-83b3-20b5fe0c3f3f