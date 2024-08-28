© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #393
1. 12:44 Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies of Cancer
2. 41:16 Elon Musk has Donald Trump on Twitter left loses their s**t. Including an open threat from a member of the EU House
3.1:02:32 Judge attempting to sentence Trump to jail before the election
4. 1:17:19 Henry Cavill leaving Warhammer 40K production?
5. 1:53:38 Rachel Zegler speaks up again about the Snow White Trailer and sticks her foot in her mouth (again)
6. 2:13:32 Suspicious circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry’s death, people charged
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts