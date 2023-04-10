Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
04/03/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang Nicole in her interview with The Kevin Alan Show: A lot of US legacy mainstream media have become an opposition party to the American people. They don't serve We, the People. They serve the political party. American people's trust and confidence in the media's capability to report events truthfully, fairly and comprehensively has dropped to a historical low.


04/03/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 妮可参加凯文·阿兰秀节目：很多传统主流媒体已经站在了美国人民的对立面，它们不去服务美国人民，却服务政党。美国人民对于媒体报道事件真实性，公正性和全面性的信任度创下了历史新低。



