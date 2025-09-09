BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My 11 Year Old Child Is More Mature Than 90% Of The Adults I Know!!!
88 views • 1 day ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1965087150237786597?t=kyF3-CiV1gw3go5U92yUsA&s=19


"HOW DO THEY GET THE nanotechnology INSIDE OF US" ??? TRUST NO-ONE SELLING YOU SHIT WITHOUT EXPLAINING THIS FIRST! https://rumble.com/v6ynxxo-421021068.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964841750327148911?t=9qB-7ad8CRsBCYGf0zqDEg&s=19


IEC: Use case session 2 – Sensor technology / General purpose technology and dual use concerns - Healthcare / Diversity and liability concerns AI with "Trust"

https://rumble.com/v6ymygm-420975094.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964048501710504139?t=mjzgTOzp1bdwrhcUnu2aHQ&s=19


Let's Unpack The President Trump And Bill Gates Maralago Dinner 2025 https://rumble.com/v6yjpno-lets-unpack-the-president-trump-and-bill-gates-maralago-dinner-2025.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964696458453807188?t=_Li4-GBrQaGBxWxXjWADwQ&s=19


Digital Security Biotechnology Israel https://search.brave.com/search?q=digital+security+%26+biotechnology+isreal&source=android&summary=1&conversation=dfbe556da9b8e49dfc76a3

.

biocybersecurity synthetic biotechnology intrabody

https://search.brave.com/search?q=biocybersecurity+synthetic+biotechnology+intrabody&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5636314172a8056a14d908

.

Bioconvergence Israel USA https://search.brave.com/search?q=bioconvergence+isreal%2C+usa&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7505b1432b8d20ddf23ba4

.

Biodigital Convergence Canada https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+canada&source=web&summary=1&conversation=f23b8ff79b8ea3b8fd24a8

.

biodigital convergence horizon2020 https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+horizon2020&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9a0a9173aec8e613219528

￼￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964703709159641262?t=gXaHRFqLy5F0bjKZOg9tEA&s=19


The biodigital convergence: Cross-cutting policy implications 2024-12-24 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964729478980239440?t=b0qWrSyVk13zjsSNmu0guQ&s=19


2024 IEEE International Conference on Smart Computing (SMARTCOMP)

The Internet of Bio-Nano Things — Smart Computing in the Human Body https://www.computer.org/csdl/proceedings-article/smartcomp/2024/499400a002/1YQ8ozuNYWc

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964733027067875698?t=EBAmLZ0p6m8FBTQyBYQ4fw&s=19


Project | IoBNT

Duration: 01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026

Internet of Bio-Nano-Things https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt

Keywords
trump20242030covid
