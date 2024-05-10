Protocol 7 Movie Premiere with Mike Luyckx

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Mike Luyckx from Michigan for Vaccine Choice talks to Eileen about the "Protocol 7" movie premiere. This important film is about whistleblowers and the pharmaceutical industry. Mike believes that all of his four children have been vaccine injured. As a result, he is on a mission to help people to develop critical thinking when comes to vaccines.





To learn how to order tickets for the premiere showing, go to https://www.michiganvaccinechoice.org/events. Tickets must be purchased by May 20, 2024.





Movie website with trailer-https://protocol7.movie/