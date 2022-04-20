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4/19/2022 [419 5th Anniversary] Not many people believed that we could take down the Chinese Communist Party five years ago. However, since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, fundamental changes have occurred in the CCP’s system such that many insiders of the CCP have now realized that the CCP is the falling wall that is bound to collapse, and so is Xi Jinping. The Whistleblowers’ Movement has convinced them with our strength