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Do You Know Why The War in Ukraine Broke Out?
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736 views • March 07, 2022
Have you ever heard about the Heavenly Jerusalem Program?
(December 2018) The end of the Palestinian state is about to come any minute. A new Jewish state is to be established in the south of Ukraine, less than 600 kilometres from the Polish borders. The Heavenly Jerusalem project is a contingency plan in the event of a war in the Middle East and the need to evacuate Jewish residents. According to diplomats and US intelligence analysts, the next Arab-Jewish war could mark the end of Israel.
Ukrainians were drawn into this fight but ... not for their freedom.
The state of Israel is to cease to exist in ... 2022.
Źródło/Kanał YouTube - PL1TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChkE55aKgmibl70HDbKjI5A
Strona internetowa: https://pl1.tv
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/pl1.tv
(December 2018) The end of the Palestinian state is about to come any minute. A new Jewish state is to be established in the south of Ukraine, less than 600 kilometres from the Polish borders. The Heavenly Jerusalem project is a contingency plan in the event of a war in the Middle East and the need to evacuate Jewish residents. According to diplomats and US intelligence analysts, the next Arab-Jewish war could mark the end of Israel.
Ukrainians were drawn into this fight but ... not for their freedom.
The state of Israel is to cease to exist in ... 2022.
Źródło/Kanał YouTube - PL1TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChkE55aKgmibl70HDbKjI5A
Strona internetowa: https://pl1.tv
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/pl1.tv
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