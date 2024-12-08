BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bloodbath will follow HTS takeover of Syria
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9984 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
374 views • 5 months ago

❗️Writer Noctis Draven: "We're supposed to believe that sure, while there may have been instability since 2012, that just NOW, randomly JUST NOW the people of Syria and rebels decided to overthrow Assad?

And it has nothing to do with Israel, the US, the west, Russia, Turkey, the genocide in Gaza? We're really supposed to believe that durring all of this hell on earth just randomly the people decided, "You know, this week is a good week to take out Assad and allow ISIS to rule us."

I'm not buying it, no way.

Something big and terrible is coming behind this. I don't know what, I have speculations but damn I can't shake this feeling inside that is gnawing at me, and it isn't good. Something is so damn off and strange, something real bad guys."

On video Former US Army Officer Krapivnik on the situation in Syria:

"The next chapter is going to be a blood bath; we saw this in Libya, we saw this in Iraq....."


🎙️ Source @AussieCossack


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
syriabloodbathislamic jihadists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy