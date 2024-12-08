Bloodbath will follow HTS takeover of Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Writer Noctis Draven: "We're supposed to believe that sure, while there may have been instability since 2012, that just NOW, randomly JUST NOW the people of Syria and rebels decided to overthrow Assad?
And it has nothing to do with Israel, the US, the west, Russia, Turkey, the genocide in Gaza? We're really supposed to believe that durring all of this hell on earth just randomly the people decided, "You know, this week is a good week to take out Assad and allow ISIS to rule us."
I'm not buying it, no way.
Something big and terrible is coming behind this. I don't know what, I have speculations but damn I can't shake this feeling inside that is gnawing at me, and it isn't good. Something is so damn off and strange, something real bad guys."
On video Former US Army Officer Krapivnik on the situation in Syria:
"The next chapter is going to be a blood bath; we saw this in Libya, we saw this in Iraq....."
