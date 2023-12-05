Message for Q

You can't trust NASA. You can't trust the MEDIA. You can't trust USGS (US Geological Survey). You can't trust the Government. According to @QTHESTORMM on Twitter the Power goes Out Tonight at 10:07 EST. CHAOS is coming. I am warning people to get off the WEST COAST From ALASKA to PATAGONIA. JAPAN IS FUCKED. IRAN & The MIDDLE EAST are FUCKED. Get to the WHITE AREAS ON THE MAP. YOU ONLY HAVE SO MUCH TIME. IF The power goes out at 10:07 EST wait 2 days... if it is still out, LEAVE THE CITY.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.