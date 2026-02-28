Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 28 February 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our small but committed rally group gathered at Parliament House and went down to the Bourke Street Mall to support the speeches. The message is consistently covering government and corporate corruption in places of influence. These systems have been infiltrated long ago and must be cleansed of their corruption if we are ever going to "kick on" as a righteous society, which most of the world is capable of doing. We "partner" with God in this worldwide war against Satan and we are winning.