Radical Truth #22 - The Best Candidate in ANY U.S. Election

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What’s the most important factor in determining the “best” candidate for president, a governor, a member of Congress, etc.? By getting ‘back to the basics’ we can easily avoid secondary issues that distract people from staying focused on what makes America unique.
Full Presentations Mentioned in this Episode:
Lights Out: When Islam Rules America
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/
The Muslim Brotherhood: Origin, Identity, and Agenda
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u5XdQnw2EnoC/
Unveiling The Facts of Sharia (Islamic Law)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCNxuuaXgHR3/
Previous Radical Truth Episodes Mentioned in this Episode:
#10 - Lights Out: When Islam Rules America https://www.bitchute.com/video/kEvKifufXyFx/
#14 - America’s Founders: Theists, Deists, or Atheists? https://www.bitchute.com/video/40KS6mSNecCs/
Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net
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