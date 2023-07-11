Create New Account
Every Unhealed Causal Emotion Creates Addictive Behaviour, Blaming Subconscious Mind, Meeting My Emotional vs Physical Addictions, Why Do We Choose Physical Addictions?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday

Original:https://youtu.be/GZb6BrATgT8

20100522 The Human Soul - Processing Addictions P1


Cut:

39m26s - 46m46s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“EVERYTHING THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO FEEL CREATES YOUR LIFE OFTEN.”

@ 49m00s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul foodsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingintellect-mind and soulemotional addictions and spiritualityemotional vs physical addictionsunhealed causal emotionssubconscious mind and law of attractionwhy i choose addictionscloser to godaddictions accepted by society

