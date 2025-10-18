Inauguration of the Pilgrimage Road | חנוכת דרך עולי הרגל: Full Ceremony Subtitled Hebrew & English

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pilgrimage Road in the City of David - the main street of Jerusalem from the Second Temple period, leading from the Pool of Siloam up to the Temple Mount was inaugurated in its entirety on September 15, 2025. In a moving ceremony attended by the Prime Minister of Israel, the U.S. Secretary of State, the U.S. Ambassador, the Mayor of Jerusalem, and other dignitaries, one of the most significant archaeological and historical discoveries in the Land of Israel was unveiled.