We Don't Need Permission To Mince!........ Psy Fry.

2.44 The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter 21.12.20. Launch of Terra Carta 11.01.21

The lemminglanche of the watermelonwaffe BBBblitzkreig is undoubtedly upon us and the light bringing technoklepto sustainable meritocracy decide whether you're chalk or charcoal.

Welcome to UNtopia.............



Permission to Dance (R&B Remix)

BTS

It's the thought of being young

When your heart's just like a drum

Beating louder with no way to guard it (Myocarditis)

When it all seems like it's wrong

Just sing along to Elton John (Candle in the wind)

And to that feeling, we're just getting started (New World Order)

When the nights get colder

And the rhythms got you falling behind (The cull)

Just dream about that moment

When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye (Of the needle)

Then you say

I wanna dance, the music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

There's always something that's standing in the way

But if you don't let it faze ya, you'll know just how to break

Just keep the right vibe, yeah, 'cause there's no looking back

There ain't no one to prove, we don't got this on lock, yeah

The wait is over

The time is now, so let's do it right

Yeah, we'll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise

And we'll say

I wanna dance, the music's got me going

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah

Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na, da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

No, we don't need permission to dance

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na, da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-na-na-na-na-na-na

Well, let me show ya

That we can keep the fire alive, mmm

'Cause it's not over

Till it's over, say it one more time, say

I wanna dance, the music's got me going (the music's got me going)

Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (hey)

Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden

And roll in like we're dancing fools (like we're dancing fools)

We don't need to worry

'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (we know how to land)

Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

'Cause we don't need permission to dance