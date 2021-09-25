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We Don't Need Permission To Mince!........ Psy Fry.
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240 views • September 25, 2021
2.44 The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter 21.12.20. Launch of Terra Carta 11.01.21
The lemminglanche of the watermelonwaffe BBBblitzkreig is undoubtedly upon us and the light bringing technoklepto sustainable meritocracy decide whether you're chalk or charcoal.
Welcome to UNtopia.............
Permission to Dance (R&B Remix)
BTS
It's the thought of being young
When your heart's just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it (Myocarditis)
When it all seems like it's wrong
Just sing along to Elton John (Candle in the wind)
And to that feeling, we're just getting started (New World Order)
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind (The cull)
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye (Of the needle)
Then you say
I wanna dance, the music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
There's always something that's standing in the way
But if you don't let it faze ya, you'll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah, 'cause there's no looking back
There ain't no one to prove, we don't got this on lock, yeah
The wait is over
The time is now, so let's do it right
Yeah, we'll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise
And we'll say
I wanna dance, the music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na, da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
No, we don't need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na, da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Well, let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive, mmm
'Cause it's not over
Till it's over, say it one more time, say
I wanna dance, the music's got me going (the music's got me going)
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (hey)
Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools (like we're dancing fools)
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (we know how to land)
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
The lemminglanche of the watermelonwaffe BBBblitzkreig is undoubtedly upon us and the light bringing technoklepto sustainable meritocracy decide whether you're chalk or charcoal.
Welcome to UNtopia.............
Permission to Dance (R&B Remix)
BTS
It's the thought of being young
When your heart's just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it (Myocarditis)
When it all seems like it's wrong
Just sing along to Elton John (Candle in the wind)
And to that feeling, we're just getting started (New World Order)
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind (The cull)
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye (Of the needle)
Then you say
I wanna dance, the music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
There's always something that's standing in the way
But if you don't let it faze ya, you'll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe, yeah, 'cause there's no looking back
There ain't no one to prove, we don't got this on lock, yeah
The wait is over
The time is now, so let's do it right
Yeah, we'll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise
And we'll say
I wanna dance, the music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah
Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na, da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
No, we don't need permission to dance
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na, da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Da-na-na-na-na-na-na
Well, let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive, mmm
'Cause it's not over
Till it's over, say it one more time, say
I wanna dance, the music's got me going (the music's got me going)
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move, yeah (hey)
Let's break our plans and live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools (like we're dancing fools)
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall, we know how to land (we know how to land)
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
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