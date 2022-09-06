Silver Psyop - Silver Manipulation... Conspiracy or Truth - Episode 5

ilver Psyop - Silver Manipulation... Conspiracy or Truth - Episode 5 | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Is silver being manipulated?

Silver price manipulation dates back to 1979 to 1980, when oil baron brothers William and Nelson Hunt reportedly bought upwards of 35 million ounces of silver worth at least US$1 billion. The Hunts were buying both physical silver and silver futures, and were taking physical delivery on futures contracts instead of settling for cash. Fast forward to today, JP Morgan was cuaght "spoofing" the Silver markets and were fine trillions of dollars.

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