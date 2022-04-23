© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gonzalo Lira Interview - He's Alive, In Ukraine, Survived SBU, Zelensky Regime - #WhereIsGonzaloLira - Richard Medhurst 042222
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • April 23, 2022
Happy to share this show by Richard Medhurst on YT. This is only the interview with Gonzalo Lira, a partial of this over 5 hour show.
https://youtu.be/mKOu91QM0Y4
https://youtu.be/mKOu91QM0Y4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.