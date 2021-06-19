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A Real Case Against the Jews by Marcus Eli Ravage
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88 views • June 19, 2021
Marcus Eli Ravage was a Jewish American immigrant intellectual who wrote many books and articles, some of which include the biography of the Rothchilds family as well as Napoleon's second wife, Marie-Louise. However, a lesser known work of his is an article published in Century Magazine in 1928 called; A Real Case Against The Jews, which is odd that a Jewish person is writing an article called the real case against the jews.
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