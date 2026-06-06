🎵Mary had a little lamb

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[Instrumental]
[Intro]
[harmonica melody, staccato piano chords, steady drum beat]
[Section A]
[harmonica lead with chromatic runs and trills]
[piano provides rhythmic accompaniment]
[Section B]
[harmonica performs sustained notes with vibrato]
[piano plays syncopated chords]
[Outro]
[harmonica melody fades with a final glissando]
[piano and drums stop abruptly]