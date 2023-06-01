Oops, Biden is Down - Putin Did It ; )

Biden fell down again. This happened at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, today, on June 1, 2023.
White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt assured that US President Joe Biden is "fine" after his fall in Colorado.
The White House official claims Biden tripped over a box of sand.
Longer real, unedited video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZK6W7u3qE18&ab_channel=News19WLTX
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.