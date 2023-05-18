The Fight Now Is Good & Evil

Apologies? They Want More Of This!
* This is a Manichean good vs. evil fight.
* These people would physically hurt you if they could.
* They want your God-given rights taken away.
* They don’t care if you take them seriously or not.
* Tyrants care about hierarchy, not hypocrisy.
* They will do anything to aggregate power.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html
