The Fight Now Is Good & Evil
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Apologies? They Want More Of This!

* This is a Manichean good vs. evil fight.

* These people would physically hurt you if they could.

* They want your God-given rights taken away.

* They don’t care if you take them seriously or not.

* Tyrants care about hierarchy, not hypocrisy.

* They will do anything to aggregate power.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html

Keywords
libertycorruptionevildeep statecommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismsatanismfascismtyrannyidiocracymarxismprogressivismabuse of powerleftismdualitytotalitarianismdespotismauthoritarianismcollectivismkleptocracykakistocracymalevolencemanichaeism

