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German Lawsuit Against "FactCheckers" Would Force Them To Prove Legitimacy of Covid Tests
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130 views • April 12, 2021
2020/11/25
Ben Swann talks with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich about the defamation lawsuit he has lodged against Facebook, Instagram and Youtube "fact checkers" on behalf of Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg. This lawsuit will force them to provide evidence of their claims Dr. Wodarg is "lying".
This is exactly the direction the censored should be taking. Class actions and civil suits where possible to make these people produce the "evidence" of their claims and "justification" for censorship.
Check out Truth in Media's sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com and Ben's 25 minute interview that explains how to secede from the banking system https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7KSw...
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#benswann
By: Ben Swann
Original url: https://youtu.be/iKJqDZdiMto
Ben Swann talks with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich about the defamation lawsuit he has lodged against Facebook, Instagram and Youtube "fact checkers" on behalf of Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg. This lawsuit will force them to provide evidence of their claims Dr. Wodarg is "lying".
This is exactly the direction the censored should be taking. Class actions and civil suits where possible to make these people produce the "evidence" of their claims and "justification" for censorship.
Check out Truth in Media's sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com and Ben's 25 minute interview that explains how to secede from the banking system https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7KSw...
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Create Tailwind https://createtailwind.com
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
By: Ben Swann
Original url: https://youtu.be/iKJqDZdiMto
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